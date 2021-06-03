Azerbaijan building houses destroyed by Armenian Armed Forces in Aghdam - Trend TV

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

The construction, repair, and restoration of houses destroyed as a result of artillery shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War are under completion in several villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

After the war, many destroyed houses were repaired in the district, the government fully compensated for the damage caused to citizens as a result of the Armenia Armed Forces’ shelling.

Dozens of houses destroyed by the Armenian artillery were rebuilt.

The film crew of Trend’s Karabakh bureau visited Chemenli village in Aghdam district, watched the process of the repair and construction work.

Local residents expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the attention and care.

The residents added that they constantly felt the support of the government both during and after the war.

Mukhtar Shakhbazov, whose house was damaged during the war, stressed that the buildings under construction in the village today are much better and more modern than the old ones.

"The houses in the village were dilapidated,” Shahbazov said. “Now I have a new big comfortable house. There are many rooms in it. I express my deep gratitude to the leadership of the country. The government supported us in difficult days, built houses."

Local resident Filyaz Babirova said that during the first days of the war, the Armenians subjected Chemenli village to artillery fire.

"My house was completely destroyed,” Babirova said. “From the first days, we felt the support of the government. Our house was rebuilt and in a few days, I will move there. I express my deep gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, who once again proved that they are together with their people."

Trend shows video footage from the villages of Aghdam district.