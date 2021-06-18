Azerbaijan responds to Armenian MFA's statement on 'Shusha Declaration'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has responded to the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the 'Shusha Declaration', Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

“The Foreign Ministry of Armenia shows hypocrisy by speaking about international law since it is a country that for decades grossly violated the fundamental norms of international law, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders, and ignored the rights of about one million Azerbaijanis," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry stated.