Preliminary court hearing begins in Baku over another Armenian terror group (PHOTO)

Politics 22 June 2021 12:06 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

A preliminary court hearing on the criminal case of 13 more members of an armed group consisting of Armenian citizens who illegally crossed into the territory of Azerbaijan with the aim of committing terror has begun at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports on June 22.

Members of the group are: Haykaz Hovhannisyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan, Artur Bagdasaryan, Serop Avakyan, Varazdat Harutyunyan, Jora Manukyan, Hrayr Herabyan, Narek Gosparyan, Grigor Kuregyan, Ashot Gevorkyan, Martin Agramanyan.

During the trial, chaired by Judge Eldar Ismayilov, the personal data of the armed group members is being clarified.

As earlier reported, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service against the members of the Armenian armed formations disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of the State Security Service on December 13, 2020, who committed terrorist-subversive and other criminal actions on the Azerbaijani territory, has been completed.

The investigative bodies revealed that a group of Armenians, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not envisaged by the law.

The members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on November 26-27, 2020 as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district.

Those individuals attacked enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and carried out other terrorist actions that pose a threat to the life and health of people until December 13, 2020, which may cause big damage to the property or lead to other socially dangerous consequences to violating public safety, sow panic among the population or influence the decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

Earlier, the public was informed that the investigation into the criminal case against 14 members of this illegal armed group was completed and, together with the indictment, was sent for court's consideration.

The investigation on the criminal case initiated in connection with the above-mentioned facts against other members of the illegal armed group, Andranik Mikaelyan, Setrak Soghomonyan, Rafik Karapetyan and others, in total 26 accused, has been completed.

Thus, the investigation has been completed under Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of people upon prior conspiracy by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) by using firearms and items used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group), 279.2 (an attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan was sent for consideration to the court.

