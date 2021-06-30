Int'l community must put pressure on Armenia to stop polluting Azerbaijani rivers - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
International community must put pressure on Armenia to stop polluting Azerbaijani rivers, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at the presentation of the Karabakh.Center web resource in Baku, Trend reports on June 30.
Latest
Work must be conducted not only on restoration, but also on sustainable dev't of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - minister
Scale of destructions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is extremely great - Karabakh Revival Fund chairman
Indian EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Issues, Covid During Meet With Counterparts From US, Other Countries
Backbone of natgas infrastructure gives hydrogen production via steam methane head start – Int’l Energy Forum
ICD, Da Afghanistan Bank and ABA Support in Transforming the Islamic Finance Industry in Afghanistan
EU preparing “Long-Term Energy Strategy for Azerbaijan” - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
Azerbaijan discloses composition of national team at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva (PHOTO)