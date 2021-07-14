Second Karabakh war, is being studied in military schools of world's leading countries today - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Our war, the second Karabakh war, is being studied in the military schools of the world's leading countries today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

"We follow this in the media. At the same time, we are receiving appeals from many places, from partners who want to learn from our experience."

"The second Karabakh war is our glorious history," the president said. "This glorious victory will forever remain in the history of the Azerbaijani people. Perhaps there has never been such a brilliant and complete victory in history. We were preparing, we were taking all the measures, we were taking all the steps on time. We mobilized all our resources to liberate our lands from occupiers."

"The professionalism, heroism, technical capacity and a sense of patriotism of our servicemen – all these factors, the unity of the people and the government, the stability and good atmosphere in our country were the factors that contributed to our common victory," the president said. "I must also say that there were no deserters during the war. There were more than 10,000 deserters in the Armenian army. Half of them fled the country and criminal proceedings were instituted against the other half. But then the Armenian leadership started wondering how they could arrest these 10,000 people. So he pardoned them."

"There were more than 10,000 deserters," the president said. "There is this famous footage showing chained soldiers of the Armenian army in the trenches, they chained them to cars so that they would not run away. There was pervasive desertion in their army. This is our achievement. Not a single one of our servicemen escaped from the battlefield. On the contrary, those wounded in hospitals were telling their doctors to heal them as soon as possible, so that they could go back. And many of them did return and died."