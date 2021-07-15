Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev phoned to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the anniversary of the attempted coup d'état on July 15 in Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary participating in project on transportation of goods from Turkey to Europe
Latest
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary participating in project on transportation of goods from Turkey to Europe
Elon Musk congratulates Isro for successfully conducting 3rd test on Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan Mission
Azerbaijani president signs decree on measures to develop production and processing industry in agricultural sector
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish president on fifth anniversary of coup attempt in Turkey