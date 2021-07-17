Dissemination of prompt, unbiased information about region can become basis for future co-op – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva said that she is sure the activity of the Eastweststream.com media platform will contribute to ensuring peace and security in the region as the dissemination of prompt, reliable, and unbiased information about the region can become the basis for future cooperation, Trend reports on July 17.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the presentation of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - Eastweststream.com media platform.

“This project will become a reliable, leading information source for global coverage of current events not only in the region but also in the world,” the spokesperson added. “One of the most significant issues in modern international relations is cooperation in the media sphere.”

“We have witnessed how this cooperation played a big role during the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020],” Abdullayeva noted. “The cooperation in the post-war period is also important, especially for Azerbaijan.”

“Azerbaijan's foreign policy, built on its national interests, is aimed at ensuring peace, security and cooperation in the region and the world,” she further said. “Azerbaijan, which chairs the Non-Aligned Movement, which is the second biggest political platform after the UN General Assembly, is taking effective and very important steps to restore justice and international law."

“Azerbaijan is also doing a lot to mobilize the efforts in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” the spokesperson also noted. "The president [Ilham Aliyev] has put forward very important initiatives in this sphere. Today Azerbaijan is the leading economic force in the region”.

"Large-scale economic and transport projects being implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan, uniting the seas and continents, make a great contribution to the energy security and sustainable development in a big geographic area,” Abdullayeva pointed out. “The attention is paid to the development of the transport network for Azerbaijan to become an important transport center of the Eurasian region”.

“Transport routes and corridors that pass through our country promise the structures involved in this sphere a high-level infrastructure and big opportunities in a short period of time from the point of view of competitiveness,” the spokesperson said. “Azerbaijan plays an active role in the development of regional energy. We support the formats of new cooperation aimed at improving communications and transport operations."

She also noted that the integration of the liberated territories [the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war] into Azerbaijan’s economy, the use of the possibilities of new international and regional transport and logistics corridors will incentivize the development of the country.

"The formation within this framework of regional security, stability and mutual cooperation, the development of trade and economic ties will strengthen the role of Azerbaijan, the leading state in the South Caucasus, in determining the overall architecture of the region's economy,” Abdullayeva further said. “The settlement of the long-term conflict [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] has opened up new prospects for cooperation, development and progress. Implementation of the points of trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 [between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia’s prime minister to end the conflict and open all transport communications previously closed due to the conflict] will increase the significance of the region.”

“Conditions will be created to use the opportunities of the new partnership in the spheres of transport, communications and trade. Strengthening cooperation will also contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson added.

According to her, new realities have formed in the region, creating additional opportunities for cooperation.

“In our opinion, taking advantage of these opportunities meets the interests of all countries. We believe that the new Eastweststream.com media platform will contribute namely to ensuring peace and security in the region, since the dissemination of prompt, reliable and unbiased information can become the basis for future cooperation, and in the future will unite the media of other states in the region, in particular, located in the East-West transport corridor and on the Great Silk Road," concluded Abdullayeva.