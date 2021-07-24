Our victory smashed all Armenia's ideological foundations - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Armenia’s disappointment will last long because, as we can see, they have not yet learned the lesson from the [Karabakh] war, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

"Some of their inappropriate statements and steps indicate that they still have a lesson to learn. They shouldn't forget the second Karabakh war," said the president.

“While in Yerevan, Charles Michel described the border territories as disputed. To be honest, I also disagree with this expression because we believe that these territories are ours. I believe that this is the territory of Zangazur, and Zangazur is the land of our ancestors, so we are in our own territory,” President Aliyev said.

“Of course, this issue was discussed during the visit, and I tried to clarify that we had reached our border. Why did we reach it in May? Because the snow has melted. There was snow two or three meters thick. It was impossible to access the border. As soon as the snow melted, we went out, took the necessary points, settled there, strengthened and will strengthen our positions there," he said.

"Therefore, Armenia’s disappointment is caused by the fact that they are still daydreaming, of course. They cannot come to terms with the post-war realities. I believe that the psychological factor also plays a role here. Apparently, they need some time to get used to the new realities from a psychological point of view, because our victory smashed all their ideological foundations. For 30 years, they had been spreading utter lies about themselves, trying to force the world to accept that they have a supposedly victorious army, an invincible army, that the Armenian people have a fighting spirit and the Armenian army is the strongest. But what happened? We crushed it, we defeated it, we destroyed it in a matter of 44 days," the president said.

"We have shown that the Azerbaijani people are victorious people. We showed that all their propaganda is nothing but a myth, mythology. We have demonstrated that in the first Karabakh war they gained an advantage thanks to external support. This is no secret to anyone. Of course, I understand that it is not easy to realize this, to live with this reality and to get used to it. Therefore, we must take this psychological reality into account. But at the same time, I have to say that Armenia should not make the same mistakes again because their inappropriate and unacceptable actions and statements cost them very dearly. The second Karabakh war showed this. Therefore, there is no need to waste breath,” the head of state said.