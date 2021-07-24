There is no "status" issue as there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh" - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Leyla Abdullayeva, Chief of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, commented on the statement made by the Media and Public Diplomacy Department of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on July 23, 2021, Trend reports.

In her words, of course, it is good that the Armenian Foreign Ministry is closely following the interviews and speeches of the Azerbaijani President. However, it is important not just to read these interviews, but to understand them correctly and draw conclusions.