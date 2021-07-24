There is no "status" issue as there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh" - Azerbaijani MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
Trend:
Leyla Abdullayeva, Chief of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, commented on the statement made by the Media and Public Diplomacy Department of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on July 23, 2021, Trend reports.
In her words, of course, it is good that the Armenian Foreign Ministry is closely following the interviews and speeches of the Azerbaijani President. However, it is important not just to read these interviews, but to understand them correctly and draw conclusions.
Latest
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates rings exercise as part of qualifying competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
Azerbaijani athlete performs pommel horse exercise as part of competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for Dashkasan - President Aliyev