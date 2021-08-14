Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14
Trend:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Pakistan on the Independence Day, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA's Twitter page.
"On the occasion of the Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly People and Government of Pakistan," said the message.
