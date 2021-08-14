Turkey, Azerbaijan proved their brotherhood in practice - Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Turkey and Azerbaijan proved their brotherhood in practice, the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend on Aug. 14.

Azerbaijan and Turkey supported each other in the most difficult days.

"The relations between our countries are getting stronger every day, and this is beneficial not only for our peoples, but for the entire region. Azerbaijan and Turkey are the key to success and progress in the region. All projects of our countries are aimed at the development of the region. During the 44-day war, the whole world witnessed brotherly relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Our relationship will continue to develop incrementally.”