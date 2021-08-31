Azerbaijan's First VP congratulates Azerbaijani winners of Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

details added (first version posted on 17:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

“According to the results so far, Azerbaijan has 10 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals! I sincerely congratulate today's winners - Raman Salehi, who won another gold medal, silver medallist Lamiya Valiyeva and bronze medallist Said Najafzade! I wish our national team new victories and achievements!,” the first vice-president said on her Instagram page.