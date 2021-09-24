Azerbaijan created new reality in Southern Caucasus region which has to be taken into account by all - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the Southern Caucasus region which has to be taken into account by all, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech presented during the annual General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government, Trend reports.

"Armenia has to make a choice between regional cooperation and illegal and baseless territorial claims against its neighbors. The international community should also play its positive role in this regard and urge Armenia to realize that peace has no alternative. Any acts directly or indirectly supporting revanchism and militarization in Armenia must be ceased.

We hope that long-awaited peace, security and stability will prevail in the Southern Caucuses, at last. Azerbaijan will continue its consistent efforts to contribute and to strengthen regional peace and development," the head of state said.