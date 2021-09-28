I never had a telephone conversation with any leader of Armenia - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

Trend:

I never had a telephone conversation with any leader of Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“Usually the contacts, between the leaders of the two countries were organized under the umbrella of the OSCE Minsk Group. It was them who proposed the agenda, it was them who organized the meeting. In my experience as President I never had a telephone conversation with any leader of Armenia. So probably it’s not a right way how to do it, but if the Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such a meeting of course, we will not be against it,” the head of state said.