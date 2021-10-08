Azerbaijani MoD inspects training level of engineer-sapper troops (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.8

Trend:

First Deputy of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev visited the military units of the engineer-sapper troops, Trend reports on Oct.8 citing the ministry.

During the visit under the instructions of the ministry’s head [Zakir Hasanov], Valiyev inspected the combat training level of the units and was informed about the improvement of personnel's skills in the effective use of modern engineering machinery and equipment by the engineer troops.

Major General Anar Karimov briefed on the engineer units' activities.

He noted that on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the work on manning the newly created engineering battalions is underway. Their training is carried out by specialists from fraternal Turkey at a high level.

Karimov stressed that the engineer-sapper units continue to conduct mine and unexploded ordnance clearing operations in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Besides, engineering work is being carried out to lay new roads in the direction of the positions of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in terrain areas.

Then, at the training ground of the military unit, engineer-sappers demonstrated their training capabilities.

Relevant officials of the Defense Minister have been instructed to carry out engineering work in the liberated territories.

In the end, a group of distinguished servicemen was awarded.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.