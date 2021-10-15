Karabakh conflict left behind - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The Karabakh conflict was left behind, Azerbaijan resolved the conflict by military-political means, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the negotiation process, which had lasted for many years, remained without result. Therefore, Azerbaijan resolved the conflict by military-political means. The head of state emphasized the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in achieving an end to hostilities.