Azerbaijan ready to normalize relations as victorious country. We do hope that Armenia will not pass up on this historic opportunity - President Aliyev

Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations as a victorious country. We do hope that Armenia will not pass up on this historic opportunity, said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of the Independent States held in a video conference format.

“War and the conflict are now things of the past. We are ready to start negotiations with Armenia on the delimitation of borders on the condition of mutual recognition of territorial integrity. We are also ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia,” said the head of state.

