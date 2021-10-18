Armenia’s failure to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan impedes restoration work in liberated territories - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps impedes restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference in Baku with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Trend reports.
The minister noted that Armenia demonstrates an unconstructive position on this issue, as a result of which the citizens of Azerbaijan suffered from mines, among whom there were dead and wounded.
He added that Armenia provided only a small part of the maps, and they are of low quality.
