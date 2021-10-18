Armenia’s failure to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan impedes restoration work in liberated territories - FM

Politics 18 October 2021 14:19 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia’s failure to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan impedes restoration work in liberated territories - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps impedes restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference in Baku with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Armenia demonstrates an unconstructive position on this issue, as a result of which the citizens of Azerbaijan suffered from mines, among whom there were dead and wounded.

He added that Armenia provided only a small part of the maps, and they are of low quality.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Share of renewables in EU power generation mix decreased
Share of renewables in EU power generation mix decreased
EU gas consumption reaches highest level in last seven years
EU gas consumption reaches highest level in last seven years
EIB, EU Commission ink deal on financing for alternative fuels infrastructure projects
EIB, EU Commission ink deal on financing for alternative fuels infrastructure projects
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Share of renewables in EU power generation mix decreased Oil&Gas 14:50
North Carolina declares Oct. 18 as Day of Restoration of State Independence of Azerbaijan Politics 14:48
MUSIAD aims to raise trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey (VIDEO) Economy 14:45
EU gas consumption reaches highest level in last seven years Oil&Gas 14:43
EIB, EU Commission ink deal on financing for alternative fuels infrastructure projects Oil&Gas 14:25
Armenia’s failure to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan impedes restoration work in liberated territories - FM Politics 14:19
Azerbaijan sees no effective steps from Armenia in opening transport links - minister Politics 14:17
Azerbaijan recommends revanchist forces not to go down wrong path - PM Politics 13:57
TAP updates on progress in market test Oil&Gas 13:55
Azerbaijan stands for normalizing relations with Armenia in post-conflict period based on int'l law - FM Politics 13:55
Turkey reveals cargo traffic with Netherlands for 8M2021 Turkey 13:53
Master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin being prepared, will be done without taking any loans - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:46
Khudaferin Bridge is proof of talent of Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 13:39
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 13:36
Return of Heydar Aliyev to power in Azerbaijan averted threat of losing independence again - president Politics 13:33
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports Oil&Gas 13:32
Azerbaijani people tirelessly walked towards victory - President Aliyev Politics 13:30
Turkish FM tweets on marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence Politics 13:30
Iranian currency rates for October 18 Finance 13:28
Kazakhstan sees rise in gold jewelry price Kazakhstan 13:23
IRICA shares data on Iran’s export to neighboring countries Business 13:21
Azerbaijan gives update on mine clearance work on its liberated lands Azerbaijan 13:19
Azerbaijan calls for urgent interim measures against Armenia Politics 13:05
Bank of Georgia allocates funds to back project at local construction company Georgia 13:04
Each house in Fuzuli district's villages will have at least 12 acres of land - president Politics 13:03
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on Instagram (PHOTO) Politics 13:01
Banks to start connecting Mir cards to Google Pay from October 26 Russia 12:44
Kazakhstan reveals main objectives of national agro-industrial complex project until 2025 Kazakhstan 12:44
Qatari companies might participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - FM Politics 12:42
Gas price in Europe down to $980 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens Europe 12:38
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish minister of labor and social security Politics 12:31
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of State of Qatar Politics 12:31
When I shared news of liberation of Fuzuli, whole world saw that we would complete our glorious mission - Azerbaijani president (FULL SPEECH) Politics 12:30
Israel and UAE nearing free trade agreement Israel 12:29
Coal’s share in Other non-OECD Asia’s generation mix to reach 50% in 2050 Oil&Gas 12:21
Iran increases raw steel exports Business 12:21
Azerbaijan prevents attempt to violate maritime state border (PHOTO) Society 12:09
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers to soon issue proposals on raising social payments Politics 12:09
Azerbaijan’s shares data on GDP growth for 9M2021 Economy 12:08
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan resume bus transportation Uzbekistan 12:08
Iran's IRENEX discloses sales of Persian Gulf Fajr Energy Company Oil&Gas 12:07
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 18 Georgia 12:07
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 18 Oil&Gas 12:07
Azerbaijan’s historic victory - beginning of new period in dev’t of both country and region as a whole - President Aliyev Politics 12:06
Maintaining true independence much more difficult than gaining it - President Aliyev Politics 11:59
Azerbaijan, Qatar sign agreement on mutual abolition of visas Politics 11:57
President Ilham Aliyev addresses nation on occasion of 30th anniversary of restoration of independence Politics 11:48
Press conference of Azerbaijani, Qatari FMs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:43
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Turkmenistan 11:43
Georgia to hold discussion on 2022 state budget Georgia 11:42
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks Europe 11:36
Serious steps must be taken in Iran regarding food security - Ministry of Health Society 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:07
Azerbaijani FM receives his Qatari counterpart (VIDEO) Politics 10:52
This year we celebrate October 18 with pride and happiness, having witnessed glorious history written by victorious Azerbaijani Army - Turkic Council's SecGen Politics 10:51
Turkey reveals cargo traffic with Saudi Arabia for 8M2021 Turkey 10:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 10:35
Turkish Ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence Politics 10:35
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:33
Israel significantly increases steel imports from Turkey in 9M2021 Turkey 10:28
UN International Court of Justice to hold hearings on Azerbaijan’s claim against Armenia Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani judo team finishes performance at tournament in Paris Society 10:27
Georgia and US plan to sign co-op agreement in field of defence Georgia 10:19
Kazakhstan's trade dynamics with TOP-3 CIS partners unveiled Business 10:17
Central Bank of Turkmenistan’s names TOP-3 banks with largest number of issued cards Turkmenistan 10:15
Student opens fire in school near Perm Russia 10:13
Students of Baku Higher Oil School to take part in NASA competition Society 10:12
Azerbaijani FM shares Tweet marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence Politics 09:47
Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand Oil&Gas 09:32
Azerbaijani judokas grab silver, bronze medals at European Cup Society 09:17
China's GDP expands 9.8 pct in first three quarters Other News 08:47
Turkey to open logistics centers in several provinces by end of 2023 (Exclusive) Turkey 08:00
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Qatar US 07:34
1,642 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:07
Heads of Japan major parties to hold debate ahead of key election Other News 06:31
Israel reports rise in cyberattack attempts against hospitals Israel 05:48
Erdogan arrives in Angola in first leg of Africa tour Turkey 05:05
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse' Other News 04:20
At least one dead, several injured in shooting incident in U.S. US 03:42
UK to fund new nuclear power station as part of net zero drive Europe 03:08
Former U.S. president Clinton released from hospital US 02:34
U.S. administers 408.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 02:00
French ambassador leaves Belarus - embassy Europe 01:18
Google dedicates doodle to Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day Azerbaijan 00:47
Chronicles of Victory: President Aliyev announces that Azerbaijan's armed forces raised Azerbaijan's flag over ancient Khudaferin Bridge (VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 18, 2020 Politics 00:01
Georgian CEC calls on public to participate in October 30 municipal run-offs Georgia 17 October 23:47
Turkey expresses interest in expanding activities of Turkish companies in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 17 October 23:43
Helicopter crash kills three in Germany Europe 17 October 23:05
We will return IDPs who suffered for 30 years to their native lands as soon as possible - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:28
Heydar Aliyev did not allow referendum on preserving Soviet Union to be held in Nakhchivan - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:26
It is completely inappropriate to celebrate 18 October with great pomp, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:24
UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for fifth day in a row Europe 17 October 21:39
Cargo movements in Iran’s Qeshm port up Transport 17 October 21:15
Amendments on national holidays are fully consistent with historical truth and historical justice - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 20:56
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on visit to Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 20:53
Georgia faces fifth Covid-19 wave, observing recommendations much needed, NCDC Head says Georgia 17 October 20:31
UNHCR opens alternative route of aid to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17 October 20:26
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Fuzuli Memorial Complex Politics 17 October 20:14
Master plans for our other cities – Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin – are being prepared - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 20:12
All news