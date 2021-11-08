We were able to convey to world community Karabakh realities and Armenian vandalism associated with occupation - Azerbaijani president

Politics 8 November 2021 14:24 (UTC+04:00)
We were able to convey to world community Karabakh realities and Armenian vandalism associated with occupation - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8

Trend:

We were able to convey to the world community the Karabakh realities and the Armenian vandalism associated with the occupation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech in front of the servicemen in Shusha, Trend reports.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 8
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 8
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 7
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 7
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 6
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 6
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Restoration of transport communications and mutual economic activity in South Caucasus should become basis for lasting peace - Lukashenko Politics 15:46
India condemns assassination attempt on Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Other News 15:42
51 km: India's longest drone flight conducted in Har Other News 15:38
Belarusian president calls Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:38
Georgia to introduce COVID-19 passports – PM Georgia 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant tree on Jydyr Duzu, restoration of Topkhana forest in Shusha launched (PHOTO) Politics 15:16
Ariana Airlines to resume flights between Afghanistan and Dubai Other News 15:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 15:07
Gas price in Europe surpasses $960 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens Europe 15:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 8 Society 15:05
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish National Defense Minister (PHOTO) Politics 15:02
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Victory march on Instagram (PHOTO) Politics 15:00
Kazakhstan reports decrease in monthly housing purchases Business 14:59
Georgia to see double-digit economic growth – PM Georgia 14:51
Work on possible meeting between Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM continues - spokesperson Politics 14:50
Armenia threatened us with new occupation, someone had to teach them lesson - Azerbaijan's president Politics 14:39
Turkey shares Azerbaijan's Victory joy - speaker of Turkish parliament Politics 14:37
Turkish MoD shares post dedicated to Victory Day of Azerbaijan Politics 14:36
Iranian embassy shares post on occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day Politics 14:35
Turkey's solidarity with Azerbaijan to remain eternal - MFA Politics 14:33
Euro zone investor morale rises on more upbeat outlook Europe 14:30
We were able to convey to world community Karabakh realities and Armenian vandalism associated with occupation - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:24
From now on we will forever live in Karabakh and Zangezur - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:16
Second Karabakh war is bright page in Azerbaijan's glorious history - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:12
Armenia will forever live with stigma of nation and state that lost war - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:12
We showed to whole world that we are great nation - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:10
Azerbaijani president: Armenia's 'invincible army', where is it now? Politics 14:05
Today we celebrate Victory Day in Shusha, on Jydyr Duzu - President Aliyev Politics 14:00
Iran discloses data on manufacturing of certain household appliances Business 13:59
Amount of launched industrial enterprises in Iran growing Business 13:59
Iran records increase in exports via customs of Qom Province Business 13:56
I congratulate all Azerbaijani people on Victory Day - President Aliyev Politics 13:55
Volume of water in Iran's dams declining Oil&Gas 13:53
Tesla shares fall after Musk's Twitter poll backs stake sale US 13:47
Russia detects 39,400 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:28
President Ilham Aliyev brough victory to Azerbaijan and peace to entire region - Turkish president's chief adviser Politics 13:15
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Jidir Duzu on her Instagram page (PHOTOS) Politics 12:56
Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on victory in second Karabakh war Politics 12:55
Georgia's microfinance organizations boost issuing of loans Georgia 12:46
Istanbul greeting Azerbaijan on liberating Karabakh from occupation - creator of "Bayraktar" UAVs Society 12:44
Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
Iran eyes decline in cargo movements in Fereidoonkenar port Transport 12:35
Iran shares data on manufacturing of mining products Business 12:35
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Jask Port down Transport 12:32
Cargo transportation through Iran’s Yazd Shahid Sadooghi International Airport up Transport 12:31
Turkish FM shares post on occasion of November 8 - Azerbaijan's Victory Day Politics 12:24
President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev makes speech in front of servicemen in Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 12:20
'Iron Fist' expedition to Zafar peak in Azerbaijan's Guba region organized (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:20
Russian special operations forces to hold drills in Tajikistan in November Russia 11:52
Mehteran Union of Turkey performs at concert on occasion of Victory Day in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 11:52
International passenger transportation via Iran's airports increases Transport 11:42
Iranian currency rates for November 8 Finance 11:28
UAE says insufficient investments can cause oil, gas price hikes Arab World 11:25
Iran increases car manufacturing Business 11:18
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8 Georgia 11:14
Trend TV presents: Shusha - the apogee of victory (VIDEO) Politics 11:13
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 11:08
«Xurcun Chain of Boutiques» renews and enriches variety of organic and gluten-free products’ collections (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:00
Azerbaijan, Armenia have historic opportunity to normalize South Caucasus - Richard Hoagland Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan talks weekly dynamics on prices for socially significant food products Kazakhstan 10:59
Southern Gas Corridor reduces dependence on dominant supplier of Southern Europe – Polish ministry Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani MP Konul Nurullayeva writes about Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh in Croatian press Politics 10:46
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 10:34
SOCAR to increase STAR Refinery’s production capacity Oil&Gas 10:25
State Security Service of Azerbaijan releases footage dedicated to Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Victory march and flash mob held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:01
Thanksgiving prayer performed at Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 09:54
Georgia’s oil, gas production on the rise Georgia 09:49
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage "Dear Shusha, we are back!" (VIDEO) Politics 09:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 09:42
Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price Oil&Gas 09:35
Uzbek Karshi Engineering and Economic Institute opens tender Tenders 09:25
Iran talks constructive co-op regarding its policy on Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 09:21
Uzbek Republican Exchange shares data on total volume of transactions Uzbekistan 09:19
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:16
Activity in Iran’s Qeshm port booming Transport 09:10
Astronauts' return to Earth from ISS postponed Other News 08:53
Iran unveils details of caviar exports Business 08:24
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 08:20
Victory Day is celebration of int'l law, justice - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 08:16
Azerbaijan's glorious victory rejuvenated us all inwardly, spiritually - Reza Deghati Politics 08:00
1,031 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:26
China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October -customs Other News 06:52
Verstappen dominates F1 Mexico City GP Other News 06:05
Powerful blast rocks downtown Baghdad Arab World 05:28
Three elite U.S. universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats US 04:57
U.S. administers 430.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:09
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock Other News 03:34
Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi says he knows those behind assassination bid, will pursue them Arab World 02:52
UK registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:09
Azerbaijani FM makes post on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 01:23
UN chief Guterres ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Iraqi PM Other News 01:22
Turkish Embassy congratulates the Azerbaijani nation (PHOTO) Politics 00:58
Croatian deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 00:39
Turkey shares stats of chemical exports to Iran Turkey 00:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Finance 00:02
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev announces that Shusha was liberated on November 8, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan marks Victory Day Politics 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 8, 2020 Politics 00:01
Russian AliExpress offers Kazakhstan to create hub in Khorgos Kazakhstan 7 November 23:49
All news