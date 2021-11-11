Azerbaijani FM talks about Turkic Council’s development (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:06)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Currently, the Turkic Council is developing, important documents to be adopted by some countries today and tomorrow testify to this, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the eighth meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council’s member-states in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Trend reports.

The minister reminded that Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of the Turkic Council at its seventh summit in Baku on October 15, 2019.

"Despite the period of Azerbaijan's chairmanship coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkic Council fully continued its activity, cooperation among its participating countries was developing,” Bayramov said.

“The role of the Turkic Council in the international arena has increased,” the foreign minister added. “In this regard, we highly appreciate the activity of the Secretariat of the Turkic Council, headed by Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, within the cooperation with the participating countries.”

“Since then, Uzbekistan has become a full member of the Turkic Council,” Bayramov said. “Turkmenistan has received the status of an observer in the Turkic Council.”

“I would like to emphasize that the Turkic Council is developing, the important documents to be adopted by our countries today and tomorrow testify to this,” the foreign minister added.