Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A criminal investigation was initiated on the fact of provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen, Trend reports on Nov. 13 referring to a joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, a citizen of Armenia Norayr Mirzoyan, born in 1975, and other persons, who previously acquired an RGD-5 grenade, firearms and explosives in order to commit a terrorist act in the territory of Azerbaijan and premeditated murder, on November 13, 2021, at 07:12 (GMT+4), moving from the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi along the Khankendi-Lachin highway towards the city of Lachin in a Mercedes-Benz car with the state registration plate 48-MN-048 ER, got out of the car near the village of Dashalti and threw a grenade towards the servicemen of one of the military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and peacekeeping contingent of Russia, endangering their lives.

As a result of the attack, committed with the aim of premeditated murder on the basis of ethnic hatred, active-duty sergeant Hafiz Nasibov and other servicemen (three in total) received bodily injuries of varying severity.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case for the fact under Articles 29, 120.2.1 (attempted murder committed by a group of persons, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal community (criminal organization); Article 29, 120.2.3 (attempted murder of a victim or his relatives in connection with the performance of the official activity by this person or the fulfillment of public duty), Article 29, 120.2.4 (attempted murder with particular cruelty or in a generally dangerous way), Article 214.2.3 (with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), Article 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, explosives by an organized group) and other articles of the Criminal Code.

The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan. At present, intensive investigative measures are underway for the case.