Bringing up our children as individuals committed to national values is of exceptional importance - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
The bringing up of our children as individuals committed to national values is of exceptional importance, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children, Trend reports.
