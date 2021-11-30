Any outside influence as cause of helicopter crash out of question - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Any outside influence as the cause of the helicopter crash is out of the question, head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said at the briefing in connection with the helicopter crash at the Garaheybat training center on Nov. 30, Trend reports.

“The reasons for the crash are still unknown,” Guliyev said. “According to the preliminary data, pilot Fuzuli Javadov had great experience. He took part in the first Karabakh war. The helicopter was new and it has been recently repaired.”

The head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service added that presently, the flight recorder is in the Prosecutor General's Office.

“The investigation will be carried out and the cause of the incident will be found out,” Guliyev said.