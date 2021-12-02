Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated territories de-mined by its military engineering-fortification units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

To date, engineering and fortification units of the Azerbaijani army have cleared 13,177 hectares of mines in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, laid 616 kilometers of roads, found and disarmed 16,860 mines and unexploded ordnance, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment (MEMATT) produced by the Turkish ASFAT was also used to clean up our settlements and crops from mines and unexploded ordnance.

The ministry noted that measures for the engineering support of Azerbaijani units in the liberated territories continue.