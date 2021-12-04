President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulations to heads of Thailand, Finland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent congratulatory letters to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn and President of Finland Sauli Niinisto on the occasion of national holidays, Trend reports.

"I convey my most heartfelt congratulations to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand.

I believe that the bilateral relations between our countries will develop further in the spirit of friendship as our ties will broaden within international institutions, including the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand," the head of state wrote in a letter to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Will be updated