NATO supports normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – NATO Secretary General
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, Trend reports on Dec. 14.
Will be updated
