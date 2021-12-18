We became already supplier to Europe - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18

Trend:

We became already supplier to Europe, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper, Trend reports.

"Starting from 1 January we supplied 7.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, next year it will be 9, in 2023 it will be at least 11. So, it is a serious increase. But in order to increase the production we need, of course, to invest and in order to do that we need to have contracts with consumers. So the contracts first, investments second and gas third. This is the consequence of the stages of the process. But we are ready, as you said. We have future deposits, brand new modern infrastructure, with potential interconnectors to other destinations in Europe. You mentioned Balkans and I also would add Central Europe. And that will be the diversification of supplies for us and diversification for consumers," the head of state said.