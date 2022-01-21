Azerbaijani FM discusses issues of bilateral co-op with Austrian minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Jan. 20 on 23:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his working visit to Vienna met with Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, Trend reports citing MFA.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for relations and also stressed the great potential for the development of bilateral economic cooperation and business relations.

The ministers exchanged views on holding a number of events this year dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The sides also discussed the issues of regional security.

Bayramov informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction work.

The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and other issues of mutual interest.