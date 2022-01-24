Azerbaijan approves agreement on customs co-op with Saudi Arabia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law "On approval of the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia on cooperation and mutual assistance in the field of customs", Trend reports on Jan. 24.
The agreement was signed on November 15, 2021 in Riyadh.
