Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to deepen strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation - MFA (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijan and Ukraine remain good friends and strategic partners, twitted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"OTD we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.
Both states remain good friends and strategic partners. We continue to deepen our strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation!",- MFA said.
