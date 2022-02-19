Positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Khojavand region subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19

Trend:

The positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Khojavand region were subjected to fire by illegal Armenian armed detachment, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On February 19, starting from 15:40, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with no reason, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Taghavard village of the Khojavand region.

The opposing side was suppressed as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.