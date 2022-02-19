Positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Khojavand region subjected to fire
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19
Trend:
The positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Khojavand region were subjected to fire by illegal Armenian armed detachment, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
On February 19, starting from 15:40, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with no reason, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Taghavard village of the Khojavand region.
The opposing side was suppressed as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani army conducts sudden inspection of Naval Forces combat readiness (PHOTO/VIDEO)