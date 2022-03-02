French president holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
On March 1, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
During the conversation, the sides discussed the current crisis in Ukraine and the issues of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
They also exchanged views on energy issues.
