This year's Kharibulbul Festival to take place in Azerbaijan's Shusha and Lachin cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The VII International Music Festival Kharibulbul will be held on May 11–13 under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The festival, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, will be held in the cities of Shusha and Lachin.

Additionally, it should be noted that the city of Shusha has been declared the “Cultural Capital of the Islamic World” for 2024. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on events in this regard in November last year. The International Music Festival Kharibulbul, in turn, will give impetus to the development of cultural ties between the countries of the Islamic world. This year's participants in the festival will also include performers and creative groups from ISESCO member countries.

The program of the festival will be memorable not only for the variety of performers but also for the repertoire and various performances.

The opening concert of the Year “Shusha - the cultural capital of the Islamic world - 2024” and the VII International Music Festival Kharibulbul will be held on May 11 at Jidir Duzu Plain.

The festival will continue in Lachin on May 13. A concert with the participation of performers from different countries will be presented to the guests near the Hakari River.

The Kharibulbul music festival, named after the flower, the symbol of Shusha city, has been held since 1989. The festival was held in May of the same year in Abdal Gulabli village of Aghdam district in connection with the 100th anniversary of the famous khanende, teacher, People's Artist Seyid Shushinsky, continued in Shusha and ended with a concert in Aghdam. Since 1990, the Kharibulbul festival has acquired international status.

During the period of the Karabakh conflict, the main concerts of the festival were held in Aghdam. Some concerts for the festival were also held in Barda and Aghjabadi.

After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation during the 44-day war, which ended with the historical victory of the country, the festival returned to Shusha again. This year, the space of the festival will be expanded to Lachin city as well.

