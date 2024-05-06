Slovakia's PM arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of the two countries were waving in honor of the distinguished guest.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was met at the airport by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel