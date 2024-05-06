Azerbaijan, Costa Rica Gymnastics Federations sign MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Costa Rican and Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federations, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed with the purpose of developing and promoting gymnastics.

The memorandum was signed by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Nurlana Mammadzada, and the President of the Costa Rica Gymnastics Federation, Iveth Lorena Villarreal Guadamuz.

This cooperation is important in terms of the exchange of experience between the federations.

