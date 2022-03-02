Azerbaijan to present new draft resolution on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries - minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

On behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan, in cooperation with Ecuador, will present a draft resolution on equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines for all countries in 2022, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that a similar resolution proposed by Azerbaijan in 2021 was adopted unanimously.

According to him, from the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has taken a number of steps to ensure equal access to vaccines.

"Azerbaijan is actively cooperating with other countries to address the problems caused by the pandemic," Bayramov stated.