Latest amnesty act envisioned to apply to around 17,000 people - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)
Details added (first version released at 17:21)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Latest amnesty act is envisioned to apply to around 17,000 Azerbaijanis, including 3,000 people who are to be released from prison, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.
He noted that strengthening of democracy and human rights issue were on the current agenda of the leadership of Azerbaijan.
The ongoing reforms in the country cover a number of areas, including the social sector, the minister added.
