Organizers of protest actions in Armenia live in illusions – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Those who organize and lead the protests in Armenia live in illusions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, these people have been making false promises to Armenian people for almost 30 years, and today they have brought Armenia to the edge of the abyss.

It seems that this is an integral part of the struggle for power, and they again want to rise on account of "Karabakh issue", he noted.

“Naturally, Azerbaijan follows these processes and we are not talking about broad public support for the protests. The number of people following them does not exceed six to seven thousand people. This once again indicates that the Armenian society is tired of these false promises and illusions," Bayramov added.