Azerbaijani president continues receiving congratulatory letters on occasion of Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and the Azerbaijani people our most sincere congratulations on behalf of the people and government of Cuba.

I avail myself of the opportunity to ratify to you our willingness to continue working to strengthen the friendly and cooperative bonds between our two countries.

Please accept, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem," the letter said.

Oscar Mina and Paolo Rondelli, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino also sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the founding of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, we would like to express on behalf of the people of San Marino and in our own name, our best wishes to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this special day, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration and our sincere greetings for Your personal success and for a prosperous and auspicious future for all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Finland sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 104th Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations as well as my best wishes for your well-being and for the prosperity of your country and its people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter said.

Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal also sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Mister President,

On the occasion of your country’s national day, I have the pleasure of sending you my warmest congratulations.

I add my best wishes for your well-being and continued progress for you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I would like, on this happy occasion, to renew to you my readiness to work with you to strengthen the relations of cordial friendship between our two countries," the letter said.