US in dialogue with Azerbaijan, Armenia to support peace process - Ambassador Litzenberger

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The US is engaged right now in a dialogue both in Baku and in Erevan on what kind of role the US can play to support the essential element in bringing peace and reconciliation here, which is the direct engagement of Azerbaijani and Armenian sides in direct talks on many outstanding issues that still remain to be resolved, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said during a briefing, on June 9, responding to a question from Trend's reporter.

"We think the US can play an important and helpful role. Right now, we’re seeing that the EU has been particularly successful and we strongly support their efforts to facilitate the direct engagement and contact between the sides. That includes engagement at the summit level, foreign ministerial level, security advisor level and among the working groups that have been set up now to discuss the issues like border demarcation and delimitation and opening up the transportation links that are going to be absolutely essential to the continued economic development of the region as a whole," he said.