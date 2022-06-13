Azerbaijan's cultural heritage sites desecrated as result of Armenian occupation - letter to UN chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Cultural heritage sites of Azerbaijan were desecrated as a result of Armenian occupation, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev said in his letter to the organization’s Secretary-General António Guterres about the results of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the vandalism committed during 30 years by Armenia against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in its Karabakh region, Trend reports.

The letter was written in response to the Armenian representative's absurd allegations about the so-called ‘destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage’, which were reflected in his letter a few days ago.

Will be updated