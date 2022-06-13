President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines very well-timed - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's initiative to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines was very well-timed, President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said while answering reporters' questions, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has shown a high level of preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Ilham Aliyev's timely initiative to ensure equitable access to vaccines has been very effective in the fight against coronavirus. Azerbaijan has made significant progress within the UN Assembly and Security Council over the past 30 years," he stated.

Moreover, the president expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for making a contribution to peace and security for the benefit of the global community.

He also noted the productive outcome of meeting with young people of the Non-Aligned Movement and stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of involving young people in solving global issues.