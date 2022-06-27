Today we are celebrating Army Day in Kalbajar, which we lost in April 1993 - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Today we are celebrating Army Day in Kalbajar, which we lost in April 1993, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing a solemn ceremony to hand over the battle flag to the commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

"We have liberated Kalbajar without a single shot being fired, we have returned our homeland, and construction work is underway in Kalbajar now. I have come to Kalbajar for the second time and there are many events today. Kalbajar's infrastructure, electricity supply, water supply, construction of houses – all this is already starting. Of course, we first had to build military roads, and we did that. The opening of this military unit today shows again that we will achieve what we want – the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur. This process has already begun. First of all, our military must always be strong in this region – in Karabakh and East Zangazur. Therefore, today's ceremony has a special meaning, a symbolic meaning.

Today we are celebrating Army Day in Kalbajar, which we lost in April 1993. I must also say that during the occupation, different options were discussed – the mediators offered us different options. In all these options, the issue of returning Kalbajar to Azerbaijan was on the agenda as a separate topic. I have always said that we should regain all our lands. We cannot be content with five districts. We must have Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha and other districts, this is our historical land, the land of our ancestors, and we have achieved this. Celebrating this military holiday in Kalbajar gives us additional pleasure and fills our hearts with even greater pride.

We have proved to the whole world that we are a great nation. Karabakh has always been the land of Azerbaijan – during the occupation, during the war, after the war and today. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the head of state said.