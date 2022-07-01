Azerbaijan makes amendments to regulations related to National Defense University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Changes have been made to the regulations related to Azerbaijan's National Defense University, Trend reports.

In this regard, the explanation to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 252 noted that the professional military education institution, National Defense University, was established on the basis of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces following the Presidential Decree No. 1626 dated March 5, 2022.

The former Military Academy of the Armed Forces, the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, and other special-purpose education institutions operate under the newly established National Defense University under the names Military Research Institute, Military Administration Institute, Azerbaijan Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.