Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan have reached even higher level - Turkish expert

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 3. Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan have reached an even higher level, Director of the Strategic Research Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Ufuk Ulutash said, Trend reports.

He said this during the conference of official analytical centers of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which is being held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha.

"It is not surprising that we have gathered in Shusha today, because it was here that a declaration was signed, denoting a higher level between our brotherhood countries," he added.