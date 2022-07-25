We cannot dwarf successful development of our country because of someone's greed - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. We cannot dwarf the successful development of our country because of someone's greed or someone's personal interests, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"A very serious matter related to this is the efficient use of land. Unfortunately, in previous years, some government officials and entrepreneurs had fenced off large areas of land, thus occupying them illegally. Houses were built on the land intended for agriculture or this land was fenced off and made someone's property. We have recently begun to seriously investigate this issue and found out that huge violations had been committed in this area. Senior officials were ordering representatives of the local executive authority to give them this or that land plot. Thus, the land fund was shrinking and, unfortunately, the process of illegal occupation of land became pervasive. This wasn’t observed only in the regions. There are similar cases in Baku city and Absheron peninsula. You are probably aware that a group of public figures addressed me recently over the occupation by some people of Buzovna rocks, which have a great history. I immediately instructed the head of the Baku City Executive Authority to investigate this issue and report the findings to me. Very large violations have been detected – very large. Who committed these illegal acts? Government officials and some “entrepreneurs” did! We have their list. This is a crime against history and against our nature. These rocks are a symbol of Baku. These rocks have reflected the beauty of our coast for centuries. People used to approach these rocks. Films were shot there, but then someone invades the place, breaks them and builds a villa for themselves.

Unfortunately, there are many such situations. I want to say again today that these phenomena are being rigorously fought against. Very serious reforms are being carried out in the area of governance. Extensive cleaning work is under way. Those who brought about these situations and incited civil servants and local executive bodies to engage in these illegal cases have been dismissed. The government is being cleaned and people can see that. This is why you, as public officials, should pay very serious attention to this. This is my message to you and to representatives of all government agencies. At the same time, this is my message to those who want to engage in illegal activities. Stop it! You will be punished. You are already being punished. We cannot dwarf the successful development of our country because of someone's greed or someone's personal interests. Therefore, the process of illegal occupation of land should be investigated. In the districts you will be leading, throughout the country, on the Absheron peninsula, in the coastal areas and in all our districts, illegal acts must be stopped," the head of state said.