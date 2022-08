BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina tweeted, Trend reports.

"We deeply regret the loss of life and urge both sides to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table. NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the official wrote.