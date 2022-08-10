Canada committed to continue strengthening ties with Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Canada committed to continue strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Statement by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly on 30th anniversary of Canada-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, a relationship built upon warm people-to-people ties, including a vibrant Azerbaijani community, which forms an essential part of Canada’s diversity, prosperity and success.

For three decades, our countries have developed a strong working relationship on the international scene to further common values," said the statement.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan and Canada both helping to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and have worked together in Afghanistan and – a testament to our mutual commitment to help those in need.

"As we mark this important day, we reiterate our commitment to continue strengthening ties with Azerbaijan. We look forward to forging deeper links by building on this important friendship in the years to come."