Reps of diplomatic corps inspect tunnel under construction on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. Representatives of the diplomatic corps, accredited on a resident basis in Azerbaijan, inspected the tunnel on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, the construction of which is nearing completion, Trend reports.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region Aydin Karimov and representative of the State Agency for Highways Eyyub Huseynov informed the diplomats about the construction.

More than 100 diplomats and military representatives from more than 60 countries and 19 international organizations are participating in the trip.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps and the military will take part in a conference on the work and plans for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the use of the potential of urban development in the post-conflict period, as well as the possibilities of international cooperation in general.