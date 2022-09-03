Indicator of President Ilham Aliyev's growing authority - Cernobbio International Forum's summary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a working visit to Italy on September 1-2, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's economic and political ties with Italy, which is the most important member of the European Union, are successfully developing, and this visit also contributed to the further expansion of bilateral ties.

As part of the visit, President Ilham Aliyev, along with meetings with state officials, took part in the annual international forum held by the European House - Ambrosetti think tank in Cernobbio, Italy.

The European House – Ambrosetti, operating since 1965, is considered Italy's leading think tank in the field of management and consulting services. The center has offices in Europe and beyond, as well as an extensive partner network.

The European House of Ambrosetti, ranking first in Italy and among the top ten European think tanks, aims to connect Italian companies with partners in Asia and Africa and promote cooperation through the organization of forums and various events where issues are discussed, important for Italian and European companies.

The forum is attended by heads of state and government, officials of countries of particular importance to Italy. In a number of cases, heads of states and governments of various countries, in most cases, ministers of economy and finance, heads of international organizations, members of the European Commission, top managers of influential companies take part in this event.

An indicator of the growing political authority of President Ilham Aliyev in the world is the invitation of the head of the Azerbaijani state as the main guest to this prestigious forum with many years of history. Over the years, Prince Albert II, Kofi Annan, Yasser Arafat, Jose Maria Aznar, Silvio Berlusconi, Joe Biden, Richard Cheney, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, Francois Fillon, Shimon Peres and other well-known statesmen and politicians took part in the Cernobbio Forum over the years.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke at the main plenary session of the 48th edition of Cernobbio Forum. All this is a consequence of the growing political authority of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev in the world. Against the backdrop of new world realities, Azerbaijan and its leader are met with attention and are accepted by the whole world.

In his speech on "Azerbaijan's role in ensuring energy security", President Ilham Aliyev mentioned a number of issues, stressing that Azerbaijan is one of the main energy suppliers to Europe.

All this once again confirms the growing interest of not only large companies and states, but also authoritative think tanks in Azerbaijan as a result of the wise policy of President Ilham Aliyev.